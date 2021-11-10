South Sioux City students honor veterans

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Veterans Day is just around the corner, but kids in South Sioux City took the time to say thank you a day early.

Students hosted a coffee and cookie hour followed by a presentation to pay tribute to those who have served in the Siouxland community by singing their branch songs and reading the names of those who served that were in attendance.

Some of the speakers at the presentation spoke to KCAU 9 about why Veterans Day is important.

“That we need to honor the people that did stuff for us and how they put their lives on the line,” said Jackson Jensen, 8th Grader in South Sioux City.

“Just to make them proud and make sure that they are proud that they were in the service,” said Colten Burns, 8th Grader in South Sioux City.

Siouxlanders interested in attending a Veterans Day event on Thursday, click here to see the list.