SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU)– Hundreds of elementary students in the South Sioux City Community School District witnessed a book come to life on Friday.

Members of El Proyecto Dramatico, a group of South Sioux City bilingual drama actors, went from school to school putting on a play of the story of Tomás and the Library Lady. Based on a true story about a family of migrant workers that come from Texas to Iowa each year to work in crop fields, and how the main character learned to love reading.

Sydney Siordia, with El Proyecto Dramatico, says she hopes this play will leave a long-lasting effect on the students.

“it’s very important to relate to something, then it just feels a little bit more personal and it impacts you a little bit more than it normally would if you just read something,” said Siordia

Siordia says they visited five elementary schools today, and during their performance, the children were smiling and enjoying the show.