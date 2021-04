SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — This year’s Ramadan started Monday.

Several students at South Sioux City High School took the time to educate others about Islam, even giving teachers a lesson for a change and telling them what they can expect from the students who will be fasting for the month.

Ramadan is celebrated every ninth month on the Islamic calendar. This year’s observation ends on May 12.