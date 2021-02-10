South Sioux City students create Valentine cards for children with cancer

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — South Sioux City middle schoolers made Valentine’s Day cards for kids battling cancer Wednesday.

Inspired by other classes making cards for the elderly, Johnathan Torres Gomez saw an opportunity to give to kids in need of support. As a cancer survivor himself, he hopes these kids get the boost they need to beat cancer.

“It just means everything. Kids in the hospital going through some tough times right now, like, it’s so sad that they don’t get times with their loved ones, maybe a parent might be there but not many people to hang out with,” said 8th grader Torres Gomez.

The cards will go to the Nebraska Medical Center where Torres Gomez spent time for his treatment.