South Sioux City student prepares to compete in the 2020 Braille Competition

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KCAU) – A South Sioux City student is not letting a disability get in the way of her from reaching her goals.

Mellany Fernadez placed in the top 50 out of 1,300 kids in the U.S. and Canada for the 2020 Braille Challenge.

This is Mellany Fernadez’s fourth year competing in the Braille Challenge.

“I didn’t think I was going to win this competition like ever, so I was like this is crazy how did I do that,” said Mellany Fernandez, a Braille Challenge Finalist.

She’s won the regional event and is now preparing to compete in the national competition.

“I’m so proud of her she has really come a long way she studies a lot at home. She already loves writing and reading a lot so most of her spare time, I don’t have to tell her to go read a book because she is already doing that,” said Fatima Fernandez, Mellany’s Mother.

She will be tested on her spelling, proofreading, and reading comprehension and each section has a 20-minute time limit.

“So she has to get all these different categories done in a time frame and then it will be sent into Los Angles and they will grade it and score it,” said Becky Rieken, Mellany’s Teacher.

Rieken has been by Mellany’s side since preschool helping her every step of the way.

“I push her, and for the most part, she just does it and she does well, especially when it’s something that interests her, and that’s with any kid,” said Rieken.

“She doesn’t let me say the word ‘I can’t,’ because she says you have to spit it out you can’t be negative you can’t give up you have to keep going,” said Fernandez.

