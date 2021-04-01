South Sioux City drive-by shooting suspect pleads not guilty to charges

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A suspect connected to drive-by shooting incidents in South Sioux City has pled not guilty.

Jose Alfredo Hamman, 21, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, conspiracy to commit a Class 2 felony, an attempt of a Class 2 felony, terroristic threats, and commit child abuse intentional/no injury.

Hamman was arrested on March 16 for his alleged involvement in drive-by shootings that occurred on March 9 and 14.

Hamman is ordered to appear in court on May 4 at 9 a.m.