SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Senior Center will be reopening to the public next week. There will be a ribbon cutting on July 13 at 1 p.m. at the center, located at 1501 West 29th Street in South Sioux City.

City officials say this comes after almost six months of renovations to its food service area, entrance and handicapped accessibility. The center will serve noon meals once again on Tuesdays through Fridays. Along with two dinners and dances a month on Friday evenings with live bands.

During the renovation period, the city allowed the senior center to temporarily use the South Sioux City Fire Hall. The center received private donations and grants to pay for the renovations.