SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Seniors in South Sioux City have a newly renovated place to come and spend time together.

Just over a year ago, the South Sioux City Senior Center was forced to shut its down due to a lack of funds and volunteers. On Thursday, the senior center welcomed the community back.

With more than half a million dollars invested into the space from local donors and grants, the center has a new industrial kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms. The senior center still needs the public’s help to get their Meals on Wheels program back up and running again.

“We’re trying to do it on a shoestring right now and we could use help. We really could. We could use help so we can get the Meals on Wheels up and running, that needs to be. That’s one of the things we need volunteers for,” said Terry Barnett, with South Sioux City Senior Center.

“The state says we’re the only ones who have to pay people to do that, that’s sad when you think about it, so, we really need the help. We need help serving food, we need help, you know, just volunteers for about every position there is,” said Barnett.

Before the senior center closed, it was serving around 60 seniors around Dakota County, Nebraska.