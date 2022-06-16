SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A senior center in Siouxland has closed down and is now looking for the city’s help to reopen.

The South Sioux City Senior Center notified the city they are closed but working towards opening again. The city is assisting the center to reopen, as there are around 90 seniors or homebound people who are served through the center.

Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals, and the delivery vans need to be replaced. Part-time positions as the Director, Cook, and Officer Manager need to be filled as well.

If any organizations, people, or businesses wish to help, the city administrator can be contacted at 402-494-7517.