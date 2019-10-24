South Sioux City Schools urge parents to attend school conferences

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb, (KCAU) -Lindsay LaFleur leads her dad and teachers in a parent teacher conference at South Sioux City Middle School twice a year.

It’s a meeting Lindsay’s dad, John LaFleur, said he makes sure to attend at every opportunity.

“I make it a point to come to every conference every chance that I get. Luckily, I have very smart girls so conferences are usually pretty easy for me,” said LaFleur.

Like many other parents, John LaFluer, always has access to his daughters progress and grades online.

Educators believe the online access is contributing to a drop in the number of parents showing up for conferences especially for high school students.

Todd Strom, the South Sioux City Superintendent, explained the purpose of the parent teacher conferences and why they’re important.

“Student lead conferences are the chance to establish that human connection where you may want to ask questions as a parent about what those grades mean that you’re looking at online,” said Strom.

South Sioux City School teachers like Tracy Garvey, are asking parents to not only rely on online progress reports but use those in person opportunities to stay involved with your child’s education.

“I think if they’re looking online and seeing just one piece or a score or a grade, its important to not be intimidated or scared to come in,” said Garvey.

The next parent teacher conference for the South Sioux city School district will be October 24th for kindergarten through 8th grade and November 13th for high school students.