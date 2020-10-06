South Sioux City Schools reports 65 total cases of COVID-19

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – School officials report that as of Tuesday, October 6, there are 65 total positive tests of COVID-19 in South Sioux City Community Schools.

According to the school, of the 65, 37 cases are student, 19 are staff, 8 are contracted service providers and 1 is a certified and classified substitute.

The school’s student population is about 3,800 and about 700 for staff and contracted service providers.

The school has been tracking since the first day of school on August 13.

For more information on how the school district is operating and handling COVID-19, click here.

Latest Stories