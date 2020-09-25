South Sioux City schools report total of 25 students, 10 staff with COVID-19

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – School officials report that as of Friday, September 25, they are 42 total positive tests of COVID-19 in South Sioux City Community Schools.

Of the 42, 25 cases are student, 10 are staff, 6 are contracted service providers and 1 is a certified and classified substitute.

The school report that for Friday alone, there was 1 staff member confirmed positive.

The school’s student population is about 3,800 and about 700 for staff and contracted service providers.

The school has been tracking since the first day of school on August 13.

For more information on how the school district is operating and handling COVID-19, click here.