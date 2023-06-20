SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students with the South Sioux City Schools have a new place for outdoor learning.

Tuesday, students and staff cut the ribbon on the new and improved outdoor classroom in Cardinal Park, the supplies were bought with grant funds while the students themselves put in the work to plant, mulch, and build the structures. KCAU 9 spoke with staff about why their work matters.

“Great experience for the kids, we want them to be able to tell their friends ‘Hey, I was a part of this project’, Tell their parents ‘This is what I did’, have the kids say ‘I remember I planted that plant in the ground,'” said Chad Beckius of South Sioux City Schools.