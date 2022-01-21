SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – School officials said they will be shifting to a four-day week.

The South Sioux City Community School District said in a release that the illness absentee rates are influencing a decision to hold four-day weeks of school for the next three weeks.

We appreciate our staff, families, as well as our students, for their flexibility and desire to succeed. Please understand the intent of these short term adjustments is to reach our long term goal of finishing the year with in-person learning. We appreciate our community for the sacrifices they’ve made for the collective good of our students. We appreciate the resolute and resilient nature of our staff for what they do to make this district strong. Statement from South Sioux City School District

There will be no school on January 24, January 31, and February 7.

In-person learning will be Tuesdays to Fridays during that time. No in-person or virtual classes will take place on the Mondays listed above.

The class-less Mondays are being used so teachers can prepare and plan their classes for the week.

Activities are going to go on as scheduled unless an announcement is made otherwise.

An update on this decision will be provided before the first week of February is over, the school said.