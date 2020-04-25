South Sioux City schools loans UV cabinet to fire department to help disinfect PPE

The cabinet allows the fire department to disinfect gear they use.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Community School District is teaming up with the South Sioux City Fire Department to help protect its first responders from contracting COVID-19.

The school is letting the department use its UV light disinfecting cabinet. The cabinet allows the department to disinfect their N95 masks, loose equipment and other personal protective gear.

“[It’s] great for the school district letting us borrow that even if i wanted to purchase a cabinet for ourselves UV lights are 4-6 weeks out delivery time and a lot can happen in 4-6 weeks so they were able to bring it out right away and we were able to start using it right away,” South Sioux City Fire Captain Qwinn Wright.

Wright also said that with the shortage of PPE, the cabinet will allow them to extend the life of the equipment they have on hand.