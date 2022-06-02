SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Kids in South Sioux City will have opportunities to collect free lunches this summer.

South Sioux City Community Schools are serving meals to community children this summer from May 31 to July 29 at three elementary schools and one middle school.

The Summer Meals Program for 2022 is held by the schools in partnership with Lunchtime Solutions, Inc. See the table below for more detailed information about the program.

Location Dates Meals Dakota City Elementary at 1801 Locust (Dakota City) Monday to Friday

May 31 to June 10 Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. South Sioux City Middle School at 3625 G Street (South Sioux City) Monday to Friday

May 31 to June 24 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covington Elementary at 2116 A Street (South Sioux City) Monday to Friday

June 6 to July 1

July 11 to July 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Harney Elementary at 1001 Arbor Drive (South Sioux City) Monday to Friday

June 6 to July 1

July 11 to July 29 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meal program is only for students 18-years-old and younger.

Alongside South Sioux City Schools, the Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) is also hosting a summer meal program. Read about SCCSD’s program here.

To learn more, visit the school’s website.