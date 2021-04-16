South Sioux City school students stage march amid protest ban

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Just days after being told they could face disciplinary action if they protested on school property, South Sioux City students are staging a march Friday starting at the school.

It was just a week ago when roughly 60 high school students walked out of class to protest against alleged racist and sexist incidents in their school.

Now a number of students are back at it after being told by the district superintendent that all protests on school grounds are prohibited.

South Sioux City High School students staged a march Friday afternoon. South Sioux City School administration said this week students engage in protests and walkouts may face disciplinary action.

“I just hope that people who are watching this at home help us get our voices heard. Because we haven’t had enough. We don’t want to be silenced. We’re not afraid of anything. We’re gonna keep moving forward no matter what,” said community activist Diana Ponce.

Although the district initially said they wouldn’t punish any students who participated in last week’s protest, a number of students were given suspensions.

The administration says while they did suspend a number of students, suspensions were based on the number of demerits a student had already accumulated.

South Sioux City School administration said they are grateful for their students’ feedback, and are currently making a list to address their needs. but students said it’s simply not enough.

More details on the situation will be provided tonight.