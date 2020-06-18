South Sioux City School faculty train for student trauma

In order to create the best possible learning environment for the students, 204 faculty and staff members have opted to take 15 hours of trauma training.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) –As South Sioux City Schools gear up for the fall semester, faculty and staff are preparing to welcome back students, for the first time since the COVID pandemic.

It was a spring semester unlike any other. South Sioux City School District administrators said they know every student in their district has been impacted by COVID and they are getting ready to help with the healing.

“I know we have had kids that have been home for a lot longer and they have had to deal with family members that have been sick we even have had some deaths in the families and so just being aware of that and looking at things from a trauma informed lens it will help,” said South Sioux City Elementary Counselor Cindy Weis.

South Sioux schools are located in Dakota County, a county with a population of about 20,000 people and just under 1,700 reported cases of COVID-19.

“This is an adverse child experience that they are all going though, and trauma impacts each of us so differently and it will impact the learning and behavior of all of our kids,” said the South Sioux City Community School’s Director of Student Services Becky Eckhardt.

In order to create the best possible learning environment for the students, 204 faculty and staff members have opted to take 15 hours of trauma training.

“What we are mainly doing is making sure that the adults in the schools they can recognize they understand and they know how to support all of the kids, but particularly all of the kids that have been impacted by trauma. when we do this the teacher are going to feel more confident about it,” said South Sioux City elementary counselor, Michelle Delperdang.

“When I went through it to just really look at it from a different perspective and know different ways of phrasing things ways to seek what might have happened to that individual and how can better understand them and be empathetic,” said Eckhardt.

Teachers at the elementary level will be adding daily morning meetings with their students. A more concerted effort will also be made to help calm students that act out.

“When we know better. We do better. And there are many lessons in the course that I think many of us have walked away with, I wish I had known this before,” said Eckhardt.

One of the biggest lessons that faculty say they have learned is that a stressed brain cannot learn.