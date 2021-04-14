South Sioux City School District says walkouts, protests not allowed

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — After last Friday’s walkout in which students from the South Sioux City High School walked out of the school to protest against racism and sexism issues, the school released a video saying such actions are not allowed.

In a video message, Superintendent Todd Strom encourages students with any concerns to visit with a classroom teacher, schedule a meeting with a counselor, or set up a meeting with their building principal. Strom also said students can reach out to the school’s IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Awareness) group, or use the district’s Let’s Talk on the website to voice any concerns.

Strom said that protests, walkouts, demonstrations are not allowed in schools or on school grounds, and students who engage in them are subject to disciplinary consequences. Students may also face discipline if students fail to follow the principal’s terms or directives.

The district said that school-sponsored activities planned by the students and faculty should conform with board policies.

You can see the district’s full message here.