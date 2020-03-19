South Sioux City school district offers Grab-n-Go sack lunch, breakfast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Several Siouxland school districts are working to provide nutrition to kids even though they are not in class.

At South Sioux City, kids are offered a grab and go sack lunch and breakfast at seven district buildings, and all free of charge.

The students must pick up the meals in person.

School staff told KCAU 9 that with many kids relying on schools for regular meals, they are taking steps to help students and staff practice social distancing while getting their meals.

“We’re trying to do the grab and go style to limit the exposure to students, not only each other but also our staff. The nice thing about the time frame 8:30 a.m. to noon, it spreads it out so they can come any time there,” Lance Swanson, communication and foundation director said.

South Sioux City is utilizing seven pickup locations for students to pick up a sack meal, which can be refrigerated if needed.

Locations in South Sioux City can be found below.

South Sioux City Middle School 3625 G Street – Door #1

E.N. Swett Elementary 2300 C Street – Door #1

Harney Elementary 1001 Arbor Drive – Door #1

Lewis & Clark 801 2nd Avenue – Door #7

Dakota City 1801 Locust St,Dakota City – Door #1

Cardinal 820 E 29th Street – Door #11

Covington 2116 A Street – Door #3

The school district said that the student must be present to pick up the meals.