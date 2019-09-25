South Sioux City School District celebrates new playground

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Community School District held a ribbon-cutting for the renovated playground at Cardinal Park yesterday.

Visitors got to see the new equipment and enjoy some free hot dogs.

The park is located next to the district sports complex, school officials are hoping the equipment gets plenty of use.

“This is a school district property, but it’s kinda seen as a park for the neighborhood and it’s important these kids have a safe place to play. And a lot of them have siblings practicing or playing in those events and it gives them something to do and makes them excited about coming here,” said Lance Swanson from the South Sioux City School District.