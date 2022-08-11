SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A Siouxland elementary school was celebrating more than the first day of school Thursday.

Covington Elementary School in South Sioux City was also celebrating the addition of a new playground.

The superintendent along with many students couldn’t help but run for the slides after the ribbon was cut.

The South Sioux City Superintendent Todd Strom said with the new playground, snow and rain won’t a problem.

“The playground before did not have the hard surface area and we did not have the type of equipment that could be safe in those types of conditions, so a lot of times we had to have indoor recess. Now we’ll have the opportunity to have outdoor recess most every day,” said Superintendent Strom.

Strom said that students are so excited to be back to school and to play on the new equipment.