South Sioux City School celebrates graduating seniors

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Schools across Siouxland have been shut down for weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, but that isn’t stopping the South Sioux City School District from celebrating its seniors.

On what would have been the last day of school, seniors were invited back to the school to have professional pictures taken in their cap and gown.

The high school assistant principal said this is a time to celebrate a senior year like no other.

“Our students are resilient and they have done a great job of making connections early and often, and accomodating the different types of learning online and also not being in school, the social piece,” Assistant Principal Tom Luxford said.

Teachers said that they are so proud of this unique class and all they have been through.