SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Community School District board members have announced the finalists for superintendent.

According to a release, the Board of Education have narrowed their list of qualified candidates to four finalists.

The four finalists are:

Jason Alexander

Derek Ippensen

Ashley O’Dell

Rony Ortega

Interviews will begin next week then each candidate will spend a full day in the district. Final interviews will be conducted on November 21.