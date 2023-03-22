DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The court has accepted plea agreements made by the two owners of a South Sioux City RV dealership in the case of theft and fraud of customers.

Douglas and Shara Bras, the owners and operators of Fremont RV, were arrested in April 2022. Documents filed through the Dakota County Court stated customers filed multiple complaints of theft. Authorities then conducted a four-month-long investigation, finding the Bras received campers from owners on consignment, but made no attempt to pay the original owners until law enforcement got involved. They attempted these five different times between May 2021 and November 2021.

The Dakota County District Court held plea agreement hearings Tuesday for Douglas Bras, 62, and Shara Bras, 57, both of South Sioux City.

Photo Courtesy of the South Sioux City Police Department

Douglas Bras pleaded guilty to 10 counts of theft by deception, one count of knowing and intentional abuse of a senior, one count of second-degree forgery, one count of selling or disposing of motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN, and one count of issuing a bad check.

Shara Bras pleaded no contest to 11 counts of theft by deception, one count of selling or disposing of motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN, one count of violation of motor vehicle certificate of title act, one count of knowing and intentional abuse of a senior, and one count of issuing a bad check.

The court accepted the guilty and no contest pleas and found them both guilty of their charges. All other charges against the two were dismissed.

Two cases had been filed against Douglas Bras. For eight counts in one case, the state recommended Douglas Bras be sentenced to five years probation to be served concurrently as well as be fined a total of $5,000 for two counts. The state could also ask for up to 90 days in jail on four counts. He must also pay a combined $12,319.30 in restitution before sentencing. In the second case, the state recommended five years probation to serve concurrently on two counts. He must also serve 100 hours of community service. The state recommended serving 60 days in jail on one count. The state also recommended 180 days for another count. The state said that he must at least ask for 90 days but they can run concurrently.

For Shara Bras, the state recommended five years of probation to run concurrently on 10 counts and complete 100 hours of community service. Similar to Douglas Bras, the state also recommended for Shara Bras to serve 60 days in jail on one count and 180 days on another, serving at least 90 days but it can be done concurrently. Shara Bras must also pay three fines of $2,500, and she must also pay a total of $12,172.99 in restitution before sentencing.

A sentencing court date for the two has been scheduled for June 21.