DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A South Sioux City man accused of theft and fraud of customers of his RV business has been offered a plea agreement by the state.

Douglas and Shara Bras, the owners and operators of Fremont RV, were arrested in April 2022. Documents filed through the Dakota County Court stated customers filed multiple complaints of theft. Authorities then conducted a four-month-long investigation, finding the Bras received campers from owners on consignment, but made no attempt to pay the original owners until law enforcement got involved. They attempted these five different times between May 2021 and November 2021.

Douglas and Shara Bras were originally charged with five counts of theft by deception and five counts of failure to deliver a title on a sale. The two pleaded not guilty to their charges in June and July 2022. Additional charges were later added to their cases with Douglas Bras, 63, facing 50 charges total in two different cases.

As part of the plea agreement offered by the State of Nebraska on March 6, Douglas Bras could plead guilty or no contest to a combined 13 charges: 10 counts of theft by deception, selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number, issuing a bad check, and knowing and intentional abuse of a senior adult.

In exchange, the state recommends the following sentence for Douglas Bras. On 10 counts, he would serve five years of probation concurrently, pay a combined $12,319.30 in restitution before sentencing, pay two fines of $2,500 each, and perform 100 days of community service. In addition, he would serve anywhere from 90 to 330 days in jail.

An “entry of plea” hearing is scheduled to take place on the morning of March 21. Shara Bras has a pre-trial conference also scheduled for March 21.