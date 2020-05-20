South Sioux City roads to undergo panel replacement projects

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of South Sioux City has released a full list of roads that will undergo panel replacements this summer.

Construction will begin Thursday and is projected to be completed by August 31.

The first project will begin on G Street and East 27th and Stagecoach.

The following areas are also sited for construction:

2306 E. 23rd Northbound lane by Evelyn’s Bakery.

2311 East 23rd Southbound and by Hair Do’s by Boun.

1601 Dakota Ave Southbound lane by Pizza Hut.

1009 Dakota Ave Southbound lane by Rick’s Radiator and Window’s World.

2800 Dakota Ave and East 28th by Chinese Chef Northbound lane.

2829 Dakota Ave Southbound lane by Knight’s inn.

2700 Dakota Ave Northbound lane next to Diversified Insurance.

22nd and Dakota Ave Southbound lane by South Sioux City Library and Maria’s Supermarket.

For more information, contact Assistant City Administrator, Oscar Gomez, at 402-494-9407.

