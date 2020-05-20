South Sioux City roads to undergo panel replacement projects

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of South Sioux City has released a full list of roads that will undergo panel replacements this summer.
Construction will begin Thursday and is projected to be completed by August 31.
The first project will begin on G Street and East 27th and Stagecoach.
The following areas are also sited for construction:
- 2306 E. 23rd Northbound lane by Evelyn’s Bakery.
- 2311 East 23rd Southbound and by Hair Do’s by Boun.
- 1601 Dakota Ave Southbound lane by Pizza Hut.
- 1009 Dakota Ave Southbound lane by Rick’s Radiator and Window’s World.
- 2800 Dakota Ave and East 28th by Chinese Chef Northbound lane.
- 2829 Dakota Ave Southbound lane by Knight’s inn.
- 2700 Dakota Ave Northbound lane next to Diversified Insurance.
- 22nd and Dakota Ave Southbound lane by South Sioux City Library and Maria’s Supermarket.
For more information, contact Assistant City Administrator, Oscar Gomez, at 402-494-9407.
