South Sioux City restaurant temporarily closes after car crashes into it

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A South Sioux City restaurant has temporarily closed after a car crashed into their building.

According to a Facebook post, La Morena Family Restaurant said the incident happened this morning, and due to the incident and the damage that occurred to the building, they will temporarily close the restaurant until further notice.

The restaurant said that they hope to open soon and will keep posting updates.

A second location in Sioux City is still open.