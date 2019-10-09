South Sioux City restaurant gets new look

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A high-end restaurant in South Sioux City will have even more of an upscale dining experience for Siouxlanders.

Kahill’s Chop House holding a ribbon-cutting for the re-design of the restaurant.

The 12-week remodel changed as much as the building allowed, including color schemes and seatings.

Ralph Bobian, Kahill’s manager, says the new space will appeal to everyone.

“I think that they’ve done a great job, the designers have created a space where it’s very open. But it also still maintains a level of intimacy and privacy that people are looking for in business meetings or just to transition, between meals and feel comfortable in an environment where they can do that.”

Kahill’s is located in the Delta Hotels by Marriott, which will soon undergo another name change to Riverfront Marriott.

It was previously known as the Marina Inn.