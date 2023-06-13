SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KCAU) — South Sioux City is increasing sewer rates that residents and businesses pay.

The city of Sioux City informed officials in South Sioux City the rates paid to them will go up by 20 percent in the first year and 10 percent in the second year. Sioux City Council members said the additional fees will be used to help offset the cost of renovation of the Sioux City plant.

Starting July 1, the commercial and residential flow rates are going up by 62 cents per 1,000 gallons of water while base rates will rise from $23.54 to $26.

With no long-term agreement in place, industry businesses Empirical, Ingredion, and Richardson will see a big spike from $50 dollars a month. For fiscal year 2024, Richardson would pay $1,575, Empirical would pay $12,600, and Ingedion would pay $40,000 dollars a month.

The usage charge is increasing from $4.35 to $5.78 for all 3 companies.

“When you have a rate increase to this size, it’s a great shock to the people. I don’t think anybody anticipated one of this magnitude to take place. You have to be concerned about the citizens because they’re the ones that have to pay for it,” said Lance Hedquist, City Administrator of South Sioux City.

The city of South Sioux City said the rate changes have expedited the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, which began to pump sewage Tuesday. A new sewer line is set to be laid going from north to south within the next 2 and a half years.

The project is estimated to cost $22 million and secured funding from the state of Nebraska in a low-interest loan.