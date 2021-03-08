South Sioux City reports decrease in violent crime

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch released crime rates in South Sioux City for the 2020 year.

According to a release from Koch, South Sioux City reported a 10.5% reduction in the number of serious and violent crimes in 2020 compared to 2019.

Crime figures are based upon those Part 1 crimes reported to the State of Nebraska and to the FBI under the NIBRS Crime Reporting system. Part 1 crimes include murder, forcible rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, larceny, vehicle theft, and arson.

In 2019, the South Sioux City Police Department reported 521 Part 1 crimes compared to 466 serious and violent crimes that were reported in 2020.

National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) also allows the department to track all other reportable crimes such as vandalism, identity theft, stolen property offenses, and drug offenses. Adding these additional crime figures brings the total to 856 reported crimes in 2020. There were 915 total crimes reported in 2019, showing a decrease of approximately 6.5% of total crime reported in 2020