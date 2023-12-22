SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU)– To get ahead of Monday’s possible weather conditions, South Sioux City declared a snow emergency and wants to remind residents of what to do if snow arrives.

Citizens are advised to avoid parking in snow emergency routes, which are designated with signs, and if a vehicle is found parked there, it may be towed.

South Sioux City officials are also asking their citizens to keep their idling vehicles off the streets once the snow arrives.

“Our plows go through the streets up and down, so the safest ways they can do it, the better for us,” South Sioux City assistant administrator Oscar Gomez said. “So we don’t wanna have any accidents, we wanna make sure that we don’t hit anything with the snow plows.”

If you don’t have a driveway or any space for another vehicle, Gomez said to park your automobile on the even sides of the street on even numbered days, and the odd side of the street on odd days.