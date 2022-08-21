SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — South Sioux City residents can give their opinion on a draft of a roadway project.

The city opened the public comment period for its Goal Zero – Community Action Plan on Friday. The plan would “help strengthen the community’s approach to roadway safety, save lives and reduce injuries,” a release from the city stated.

The plan comes after the city council adopted the goal of trying to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries for anyone on the city roads.

The release said that through the plan, the city could qualify for the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program under the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Goal Zero – Community Action Plan can be found on the South Sioux City website or by clicking here. Anyone with comments and questions regarding the draft plan can email Corinne@SIMPCO.org.

Public input is being gathered through a survey. There is one in English, here, and another in Spanish, here. The survey will be open through August 30.

There will also be a public hearing Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at South Sioux City City Hall at 1615 1st Avenue.