South Sioux City recognized for business, industry growth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City has been recognized as a leading community for success in business and industry growth in Nebraska.

The recognition comes from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) as officials said the city’s infrastructure expansions, industry attraction efforts, and ongoing housing developments led to the city’s continued membership in the Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program.

South Sioux City is one of 40 communities in the state to earn the EDCC status, which is meant to recognize communities for their ability to attract and grow existing businesses.

The city earned recognition in the EDCC program in 2006, followed by two additional certifications prior to its most recertification in 2020.

Over the past five years, 17 South Sioux City business leaders invested in $220,434,887 in economic development projects. City leaders also made significant investments in a number of infrastructure improvements.

South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch emphasized the importance of strategic planning and local

leadership to prepare for new economic development opportunities.

“The certification process and subsequent recertification continues to help improve the South

Sioux City community,” Koch said. “Our focus on economic and community planning, as

well as our ability to prepare and apply for grants while using other resources, complement our

efforts to succeed within the EDCC program. Doing so will help our community be prepared and

proactive when it comes to plans for future growth.”

The 40 communities recognized are: Albion, Alliance, Auburn, Aurora, Beatrice, Bellevue, Blair, Chadron, Columbus, Cozad, Crete, Holdrege, Ord, Elwood, Falls City, Fremont, Geneva, Gering, Gothenburg, Grand Island, Hartington, Hastings, Imperial, Kearney, Laurel, Lexington, McCook, Nebraska City, Norfolk, North Platte, Ogallala, Plattsmouth, Scottsbluff, Scribner, Seward, Sidney, South Sioux City, Wayne, West Point, York.

For more information about EDCC, click here.