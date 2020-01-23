South Sioux City receives grant for Scenic Park Aquaplex Splash Pad

Chat Canyon WMA, Cherry County, acquired in 2013 and opened in 2014 in cooperation with Nebraska Forest Service as the state’s first Forestry and Wildlife Management Area. NFS will use the area to demonstrate forest management practices. US Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, Nebraska Environmental Trust and National Wild Turkey Federation also partners. Fowler, Sept. […]

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced a grant to the City of South Sioux City, Nebraska, for a Splash Pad to be installed at the Scenic Park Aquaplex Thursday morning.

South Sioux City received an $83,233 grant to support the installation of the new Splash Pad.

“The City of South Sioux City is excited to add a Splash Pad to its recreational opportunities for our residents and look forward to having it operational for summer use. Through our Comprehensive Plan and resident input, the need for a Splash Pad in the community was identified. We thank the NE Games and Parks Commissioners for their matching grant so more individuals and families can enjoy the outdoors while increasing the quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Rod Koch said in a recent press release.

