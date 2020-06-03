South Sioux City receives donation from Mid-American for obtaining, planting trees

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Mid-American Energy has donated $10,000 towards the cost of obtaining and planting trees in South Sioux City.

Mid-American Energy has donated towards the effort for many years.

The city will use the donation from Mid-American as matching funds to acquire additional trees.

South Sioux City has been awarded the Tree City USA for the 28th year and has received the Tree City Growth Award for the 12th year with the help of Mid-American Energy.

Mid-American Energy promotes energy efficiency by providing grants to support tree planting projects.

City officials said trees promote energy efficiency by providing windbreaks and shade while beautifying city-owned parks, roadways, and other common areas within the communities.

The City of South Sioux City said they appreciate this partnership they have with Mid-American Energy as the city strives to be energy efficient in its practices.

