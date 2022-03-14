SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A grant awarded to South Sioux City will be put towards one of their construction projects.

According to the press release, the City of South Sioux City received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that will go towards the construction of the wastewater treatment plant.

“I would like to thank Senator Adrian Smith and his Deputy Chief of Staff Joshua Jackson for their assistance in obtaining these much needed funds to support our wastewater treatment plant”, said Mayor Rod Koch. “These funds come at a critical time as the city upgrades and expands its ability to meet the growing demands of the city.”

In addition to the grant award, the project makes use of a $12.199 million U.S Department of Commerce – Economic Development Assistance grant and on a Nebraska Department of Environmental and Energy State Revolving Loan Fund.

The grant was part of the $1.5 trillion bill