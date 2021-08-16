South Sioux City Public Works votes to apply for ash tree removal grant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Trees are an important part of any outdoor space, but a Siouxland community is looking to replace some of its trees to prevent a pest from invading.

Monday night, the South Sioux City Public Works Department voted to apply for a grant with Nebraska Environmental Trust to remove ash trees from parks and city public areas.

The reason for replacing the trees is the emerald ash borer.

“It’s been a concern for the last couple of years, that it’s been traveling to this side of the area so we’ve been looking at it close. Our Parks Director has been doing a pretty good job to address it and the approach on this is to remove the damaged trees, the one that are going to be damaged by this.” said Oscar Gomez, Assistant City Administrator.

Public works also agreed on applying for a grant with the Arbor Day Foundation to help with replacing trees that will be removed.

Both grant application will now go to city council for approval.