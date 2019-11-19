South Sioux City Public Works proposes regional wastewater treatment plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) –The City of South Sioux City is moving ahead with plans for what it hopes will become a regional wastewater treatment plant capable of handling waste from several local communities.

At a Public Works meeting Monday night, members began planning for the facility that could be utilized by not only South Sioux City, but also North Sioux City, Dakota Dunes, Sergeant Bluff, and Sioux City.

If there isn’t agreement between those partners, a smaller facility capable of handling South Sioux City waste could be built.

Single facility would need to be agreed to by all communities before it could be built.

That’s why officials are also going forward with an industrial wastewater plant for South Sioux City.

“We’d obviously like to see everybody getting along and working together. But we can’t afford to wait either, so this gives us the best option of two worlds,” says Lance Headquist, City Administrator.

A study of that regional concept is expected to be completed in three months, that also when plans for the smaller facility would be complete.

The proposal will be on next week’s South Sioux City Council agenda.