South Sioux City Public Library to reopen on July 1

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Public Library will be reopening for full service on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Library officials are encouraging everyone that comes in to wear mask and gloves. They also are reminding people of the six-foot social distancing rules while in the library.

Officials ask people to return items to their dropbox on the south side of the building, rather than hand them to the staff.

CARRY OUT

The public library will offer the option for its patrons to put their materials on hold and call them when you arrive and library staff will bring out your materials to you.

This option will replace their curbside hours.

COMPUTER USAGE

People will no longer need to make computer appointments, but the computers will be distanced.

There will be sanitizing spray for guests to use on surfaces that maybe used.

The public library will resume its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

If you have questions, call the South Sioux City Public Library at 402-494-7545.

Latest Stories