South Sioux City Public Library to host Story Time with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will take part in a musical storytime on March 14.

The event will take place on March 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City.

The focus of the event is the story The Best Mariachi in the World/El Mejor Mariachi del Mundo by J.D. Smith.

There will be a bilingual presentation with text mostly in English with a little bit of Spanish throughout the story.

Courtesy of the South Sioux City Public Library

The story will be accompanied by the Mariachi Ensemble from Wayne State College via some members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

The audience will have a chance to participate in the musical by clapping, singing, and even some dancing.

The presentation is made possible in part through an Arts Learning Grant that was provided by the Nebraska Arts Council.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories