South Sioux City Public Library to host Story Time with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will take part in a musical storytime on March 14.

The event will take place on March 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City.

The focus of the event is the story The Best Mariachi in the World/El Mejor Mariachi del Mundo by J.D. Smith.

There will be a bilingual presentation with text mostly in English with a little bit of Spanish throughout the story.

Courtesy of the South Sioux City Public Library

The story will be accompanied by the Mariachi Ensemble from Wayne State College via some members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

The audience will have a chance to participate in the musical by clapping, singing, and even some dancing.

The presentation is made possible in part through an Arts Learning Grant that was provided by the Nebraska Arts Council.

Latest Stories