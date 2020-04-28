South Sioux City Public Library suspends curbside service

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Due to the spike in cases of COVID-19 in the last month, the South Sioux City Public Library is suspending its curbside service until further notice.

Librarians are still available to look up information for customers, the library said in a release.

Audiobooks and e-books remain available through the library’s website. Users can also look at magazines through MasterFile.

The library reminds readers online auto repair can be accessed through the Chilton Library.

Travel the world without leaving your home with APL Databases can be accessed for virtual world travel and job preparation or degrees can be obtained through Learning Express Library, a release from the library detailed.

The library continues to do genealogical research in the Sides Local History Room.

If you do not have a library card, sign-up for a temporary library card online on the library’s website.

