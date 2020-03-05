South Sioux City Public Library selected as Hy-Vee beneficiary for March

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Hy-Vee.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Public Library was selected as a beneficiary for the month of March in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program.

The Hy-Vee program, which launched in 2019, facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the community customer’s lives and work.

The South Sioux City Public Library was selected as the beneficiary for the month of March by store leadership at the Hy-Vee located in South Sioux City.

South Sioux City Public Library will receive a one-dollar donation every time a $2.50 red “My Heart” reusable bag is purchased at the South Sioux City Hy-Vee.

The reusable bag program supports local non-profits and will run through the end of March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories