South Sioux City Public Library selected as Hy-Vee beneficiary for March

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Public Library was selected as a beneficiary for the month of March in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program.

The Hy-Vee program, which launched in 2019, facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the community customer’s lives and work.

The South Sioux City Public Library was selected as the beneficiary for the month of March by store leadership at the Hy-Vee located in South Sioux City.

South Sioux City Public Library will receive a one-dollar donation every time a $2.50 red “My Heart” reusable bag is purchased at the South Sioux City Hy-Vee.

The reusable bag program supports local non-profits and will run through the end of March.