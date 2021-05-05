South Sioux City Public Library receives $3,000 grant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City Public Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

The award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library plan conversations all over the community.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Cicely Douglas, director of the South Sioux City Public Library.

“This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us build a happier and healthier community for our families. Using these funds, we are arranging workshops and conversations with the community about how else we can establish the library as a resource that reduces the barriers to success. Libraries provide access to information and can help address barriers that hold people from success. We have so much more than books! We have online databases, teach computer classes, hold workshops, help people answer research questions, provide a comfortable place to just relax, and more!”

As part of the grant, library staff will take an online course on how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation (online or in-person) with residents discussing specific goals such as citizenship, information literacy, laws, or any other subjects that surround barriers to individual and collective success.