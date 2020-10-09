South Sioux City Public Library, Goodwill to offer unemployment help

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Public Library and Goodwill Industries are teaming up to offer unemployment help.

According to a release, those searching for work or need help with any unemployment processes can go to the South Sioux City Public Library on October 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The library and Goodwill will provide assistance with unemployment forms, job searching, resume writing, or any questions on a first come, first serve basis.

If you want more information on this event, you can call the South Sioux City Public Library at 402-494-7545.

