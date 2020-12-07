South Sioux City Public Library building closed to public until further notice

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Public Library building will be closed to the public until further notice starting on Monday.

The public library said on their Facebook Page the reason for closing the building to the public is because they’re taking into account the safety of their customers and staff during the pandemic.

Library officials mention they will still accept holds for items, answer reference questions either over the phone and email, and other library services.

The curbside pick-up will resume but with updated operating periods and procedures.

