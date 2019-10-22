South Sioux City prepares for upcoming interstate construction

The project will take about two years to complete and in the meantime interstate traffic will have to drive through South Sioux City to get around the region.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A big road construction project is set to begin in South Sioux City next spring. That project along Interstate 129 will likely impact drivers and businesses in the area.

The project will take about two years to complete, and in the meantime, interstate traffic will have to drive through South Sioux City to get around the region. It’s why businesses and schools are already preparing for the added traffic.

“Construction is a way of life in the Siouxland area,” said Todd Strom, the South Sioux Community Schools superintendent.

Interstate 129 near South Sioux City all the way to the Missouri River will be undergoing a complete reconstruction project.

“We think it is important to maintain your infrastructure within your city and certainly the state highway systems. We think there is some need to get the state roadways repaired and make sure they are safe for the traveling public for many years to come,” said Lance Hedquist, the city administrator for South Sioux City.

The reconstruction project will detour cars and trucks into South Sioux City creating significantly more traffic on Dakota ave.

“One area of concern in the town was actually 29th and Dakota. If you look at that intersection and you put the large amount of traffic that heads through that area, that would be a congestion point. So we have asked the state to take a look at that,” said Hedquist.

South Sioux City Community Schools are already planning any necessary changes for their busses.

“I don’t think any of our routes are going to be changed drastically or eliminated or need to be added. It’s more of just planning and knowing that those times might be slightly different,” said Strom.

South Sioux City has also urged the Nebraska DOT to add an incentive for the construction company to make sure construction runs on time.

“If the contractor gets done early, then we can get that project over and done. We think with the massive amount of traffic we have over here that would also be beneficial for the general public,” said Hedquist.

Some of the business owners on Tuesday had some mixed concerns about the construction work. Some said they think it might increase traffic in their stores, and others worried the backed up traffic might harm business.