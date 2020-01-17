South Sioux City prepares for snowstorm

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – With several inches of snow expected to hit Siouxland on Friday, many people spent the day getting ready for the storm.

“I don’t like snow. I don’t like the cold, but that’s Iowa and that’s winter and we are used to it, I guess,” said William Burrows, Sioux City resident.

With several inches of snow forecasted to hit South Sioux City on Friday, Lance Hedquist, the South Sioux city administrator, said the city is prepared.

“We have to make sure that we have crews that are ready to respond for the snow and the ice and depending on when it occurs. We think we have an adequate supply of salt for the city, sand for the city, and we definitely have the cooperation from the various different departments in the city for snow removal,” said Hedquist.

Hedquist said that on Friday plow drivers will be up early and working non-stop to keep the roads as clear as possible, but city leaders say it’s best to just stay off the roads.

“We would like to see is that there be minimum cars on the street. You get a lot better snow removal if there are no obstructions,” said Hedquist.

The South Sioux City Community School District is keeping a close eye on the storm and said they weigh many factors when deciding to call off school.

“You’re in a situation where you are not going to please everyone. Someone is going to be put into a hardship situation because of a cancelation or a late start or an early out but we defiantly want to keep safety at the forefront of that decision,” said Strom.

The school district has over 12 plow vehicles to keep the school property safe but locals said they’d rather stay home on a snowy day.

“Stay home, but if you are out, take it slow and I’m hoping it’s not too bad,” said Burrows.

