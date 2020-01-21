South Sioux City Police starting to ticket and tow snowbound vehicles after snowstorm

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – If you’re still digging out from Friday’s snowstorm, you may want to pay attention.

South Sioux City Police are starting to ticket and tow snowbound vehicles.

According to South Sioux City code, it is illegal to park on city streets for more than 24 hours without moving your vehicle.

If your car has been tagged for 24-hour tow, you’re asked to move it as soon as possible or it could cost you.

“The first big snow when we do the tagging and the towing, people kind of start to remember. But as the snow’s progress, we don’t get as much, there aren’t as many cars,” said Sgt. Jeanette McFee, South Sioux City Police Department.

If a car is towed, the owner could face a fine and also be forced to pay a towing charge.

As of around 5 p.m. Monday evening, Sioux City had not started towing snowbound cars.