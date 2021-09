SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City PD have located the missing teen and have said she was found safe.

PREVIOUS: The South Sioux City Police Department are searching for a missing teen.

The SSCPD posted on their Facebook page asking for assistance in locating Lani Schmidt, 15, of South Sioux City.

She is descriped as 5’3″, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the SSCPD.